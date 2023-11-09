Social Security: The Unconventional Truth for a Better Retirement

You only get one chance to get it right when it comes to Social Security benefits. Join us at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15 as we try to help attendees better understand how to utilize your benefits to help improve your overall quality of life in retirement. Please register.

Preschool Storytime – P is for Peas, Please!

Peas start with the letter P and are delicious and nutritious, too! Join us on Tuesday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. as we learn more about peas and the letter P. Enjoy an interactive, theme-based, multi-age storytime with an emphasis on early literacy that will include an art activity that can be completed at the library or at home. Ages 2 -5 with caregiver and no registration is needed.

Thankful Collage Craft

Join us at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 as we make a collage placemat for your holiday table. No experience needed and all supplies are provided by the library. Please register.

Family Yoga

Children ages 3-7, with a caregiver, are invited to join yoga instructor, Tommy Burch, for a 45 minute yoga class, starting 10:15 a.m., Saturday, November 11. This class will explore standing and seated poses, sun salutations, breath work, relaxation techniques, and partner poses, and end with a clam book reading. Please register and bring a yoga mat or large towel.

Lost Radio Rounders: Scoundrels

Join us at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16 for some old-fashioned folk songs, courtesy of the Lost Radio Rounders. Bad people have inspired some very good music, and the Lost Radio Rounders will be entertaining us all with songs of liars, cheats, thieves, and murderers. No registration is required.

Construction Update

The front foyer, entrance, and book drop will be closed until January. Please use the Prospect Street entrance and book drop until further notice.