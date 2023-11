SCHENECTADY – Singer and songwriter Hayward “Doc” Horton held a song release party for his single, “Reality”, and put on an excellent show with his band Doc Horton and The Jay Street Band, with opener, DJ Flowers, at Proctors Theatre Sunday, Oct. 22. “Reality” is now available to listen to and purchase on all music platforms.

Photos by Amy Modesti / The Spot 518

