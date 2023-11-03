It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation.

Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main ingredient.

There have been many variations on the brownie through the years, and the lively debate whether crunchy end pieces or chewy middle slices are preferred continues. There may be less debate about how flavorful it can be to mix cheesecake with brownies, which is just what happens in this recipe for “Marbled Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies” from “Chocolate” (Love Food), by the editors of Parragon Books, Ltd.