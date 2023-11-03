ALBANY – Although spooky season is now over, it did not stop attendees from being spooked by some ghouls and creepy characters inside Lark Hall during Halloween week.

Monday, Oct. 30, No One You Know, in partnership with Lark Hall, presented the Nightmare at Lark Hall Experience to Albany residents and visitors who braved the creepy elements to get spooked for one-night only. Visitors paid a $20 admission to walk through a haunted clown house and walked along the performance space filled with tombstones, ghosts and floating bodies hung from the performance ceiling, and zombies lurking on the floor that shooed the visitors away from sight.

Visitors also traversed upstairs inside the lounge areas where they were greeted by more spooky characters including creepy dolls, a scarecrow, and spooky clowns lurking in the rooms.

Spectators even watched paranormal movie clips from the church pews in the lounge area or went downstairs to grab a beverage inside Lark Hall’s newest establishment, The Eleven at Lark Hall, which held its soft opening on Monday. The Eleven will have its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 11.

No One You Know, run by the head clown leader, Keith Morales, was in charge of scaring visitors and popping confetti cannons inside the clown house and hosted his second event held on Halloween. The second event featured performances of cover songs from the 1990’s through the 2000’s by Camtron 5000 and JB aka Dirty Moses as well as a costume contest.

