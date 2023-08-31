Friends of the library Annual Book Sale

Be sure to set aside some time to stop by and explore the FOL Annual Book Sale, Friday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Sept. 24. Sale hours will be Friday, noon to 7 pm., Saturday, 10am to 4pm, and Sunday, 11am to 3pm. There will be books for all ages, audiobooks, CD’s, DVD’s, puzzles, greeting cards, sheet music and more. Nothing is ever more than $1.00. Raffles and a bake sale will also be featured.

Voorheesville

History Walk

Take a trip down memory lane with local history guide Dennis Ulion at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 9. Learn about how Voorheesville became what it is today. You will want to wear comfortable clothing and shoes, as this walk is 2.2 miles and will take 2.5 hours. Subject to rain cancellation. Please register online.

This story appeared on page 15 of the August 30, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight