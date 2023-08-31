Making mocktails: You be the mixologist!

Who says happy hour has to involve alcohol? Not us! We’ll be hosting a fun evening of mixology Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m. where you’ll be able to whip up some tasty non-alcoholic beverages. We’ll provide the ingredients, and you be the mixologist! Use a recipe or your creativity. If you find yourself a winning combination of ingredients, jot it down on one of our recipe cards to keep for yourself.

Labor Day Weekend

Bethlehem Public Library will be closed Labor Day weekend Saturday-Monday, Sept. 2-4. Access the library catalog and other library services online anytime at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.. Regular Sunday hours resume Sept. 10.

Life, love, family & food

You’re invited to an intimate live chat with award-winning television host and bestselling author Lidia Bastianich Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. as she talks about her memoir “My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food.” This discussion will take place online, and registration is required. Visit libraryc.org/ to sign up.

Born in Pula, on the Istrian peninsula, Bastianich grew up surrounded by love and security, learning the art of Italian cooking from her beloved grandmother. But when a communist regime annexed Istria, Bastianich’s family fled to Trieste, where they spent two years in a refugee camp waiting for visas to enter the United States. When she finally arrived in New York, Bastianich soon began working in restaurants, the first step leading to her becoming one of the most revered chefs and businesswomen in the country. Heartwarming, deeply personal, and powerfully inspiring, “My American Dream” is the story of Bastianich’s close-knit family and her dedication and endless passion for food.

As a special bonus (and pre-release!) Bastianich will preview and chat about her newest cookbook “Lidia’s From Our Family Table to Yours: More Than 100 Recipes Made With Love For All Occasions.” Bringing together more than a hundred delicious, flavorful, and easy-to-make Italian recipes, this collection of recipes is a celebration of the dishes Bastianich’s family turns to over and over.

Bastianich is the author of 15 previous cookbooks and is the Emmy Award-winning host of public television’s “Lidia’s Kitchen,” which also airs internationally. She also owns Becco and several other acclaimed restaurants and is a partner in the acclaimed Eataly.

Get to know some of your favorite authors and enjoy Q&A opportunities with bestsellers through other virtual author talks through the Library Speakers Consortium. Recordings of past author events are also available. Visit libraryc.org/ for more information.

Buy some books; support the Friends

Mark your calendar for the Friends’ fall fundraiser book sale at the library! Stock up on some new-to-you books and DVDs Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

For sale on the library plaza will be books and other materials that have been removed from the library collection and are in excellent condition. Many are duplicate copies of popular titles. Enjoy music while you shop with Moonshine Holler at 11 a.m. and Matt Cusson at 1 p.m.

Pricing will be cash-only by suggested donation; the Friends will not be able to make change.

This story appeared on page 14 of the August 30, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight