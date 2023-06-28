TROY — An artists’ reception and award ceremony for the Fence Show — an annual celebration that pays homage to a time when members’ artwork was exhibited on the iron fence surrounding Washington Park in Troy, the original location of The Arts Center — will be held on Friday, June 30 at 6pm. All levels of skill and ability are represented in this year’s galleries, with an array of mediums including paintings, drawings, photography, fiber arts, stained glass, and sculpture.

Jurors Yael Erel and Corinna Ripps Schaming will choose 50-75 pieces of art for the Fence Select, an exhibition curated from the works displayed in the Fence Salon, that will remain on display until the end of August.