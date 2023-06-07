ALBANY — Alive at Five, Rockin’ on the River, and Summer at the Plaza Capital Concert Series lineups present a diverse array of performances featuring the area’s most skilled original artists and vendors to enjoy this summer.

“It’s going to be a great year for Alive at Five,” said Keith Morales, special events coordinator for the City of Albany Office of Cultural Affairs.

Alive at Five remains an iconic Albany event. This year promises to host even more vendors than last year and a wide selection of musical talent.

Alive at Five kicks off on June 8 with Emo Pride Night, featuring the bands Hawthorne Heights and Bad Luck. Jam Night showcases the talent of Mihali and Side B on June 15. On Country Night on June 22, Matt Stell and Skeeter Creek will entertain at the family-friendly event.

Rock Night on July 6 has the talent of Plush and Super 400 performing, and July 13 celebrates Classic Rock Night with Sweet, Sly Fox, and The Hustlers.

July 20 features Reggae Night with The Skatalites and Dr. Jah and The Love Prophets. On July 27, Hip Hop Night will feature Rakim, DJ J-Ronin, and Camtron 5000. On August 3’s R&B Night, concert-goers can watch Montpellier Jordan and DJ TGI close out the Alive at Five concert series.

“Alive at Five has so many different genres. It’s exciting,” said Morales. “When everyone comes out to each Alive at Five, they’ll find a different experience every time.”

The summer of music continues with Troy’s quintessential series, Rockin’ on the River.

“Rockin’ on the River is back at Riverfront Park with four shows starting June 28 and running every other Wednesday until Aug. 9,” said Olivia Clemente, executive director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “We are excited for Rockin’ on the River to return with four shows to one of its former original locations, Riverfront Park.”

On Wednesday, June 28, the first performance of the year will be opened by Kristian Montgomery and the Winterkill Band. Headlining the event is the Grateful Dead tribute band from Clifton Park, Neon Avenue. On July 12, timeless music is celebrated by Legacy, dedicated to the classic ballads and anthems of Foreigner and Journey.

On July 26, Conehead Buddha will perform. The series comes to a close on Wednesday, Aug. 9, with upstate New York favorites Skeeter Creek.

“This event brings a lot of buzz and excitement in Downtown Troy,” said Clemente. “We focus a lot on supporting our local bands, as you’ll notice with our lineup, everything about Rockin’ on the River supports local.”

The 2023 Summer at the Plaza Capital Concert Series offers an equally exciting array of musical talent with its upcoming lineup. Iconic percussionist and singer Sheila E. will be featured at the Empire State Plaza’s July 4 event, which is “one of the largest in the area.”

“The Plaza is a great open-air space in Albany where you can come, bring your kids and enjoy free music. You can bring your whole family out,” said Georgina Parsons, associate commissioner for communications and media for the New York State Office of General Services (OGS).

On July 12, concertgoers can watch the American alternative rock band the Spin Doctors and the genre-defying band Cracker take the stage. On July 19, the legendary rock band Night Ranger will continue to captivate audiences with their original and anthemic hits. The trailblazing Eli Young Band will perform their signature organic, live-show-focused country set on July 26.

On Aug. 2, trendsetting innovator Big Daddy Kane will feature performances by Roxanne Shanté and the iconic hip-hop group Black Sheep. Shanté is an American hip-hop pioneer, with her first single at the age of 14, titled “Roxanne’s Revenge,” setting the stage for her career as the first female rapper to have platinum singles and gold albums.

“The OGS team is excited to make the Empire State Plaza a space for all in the Capital Region to enjoy, particularly with our annual summer tradition of live performances like these great concerts,” OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “The lineup for this year’s Capital Concert Series includes something for everyone, with alternative, rock, country and hip-hop artists taking the stage and providing the public with evenings full of free entertainment.”

For additional information about Summer at the Plaza events, including directions and ground rules, visit www.empirestateplaza.ny.gov. Visit www.albanyevents.org for further information about Alive at Five.

For more information about Downtown Troy and the Downtown Troy BID, visit www.downtowntroy.org. For more about The Waterfront and River Street Market, visit www.thewaterfronttroy.com.