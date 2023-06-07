COLONIE – The Colonie Police Department held its Annual Award Ceremony on Tuesday, May 16 at the Verdoy Fire Department.

The department recognized multiple officers for their efforts throughout the past year including three honored with the Distinguished Service Award. Investigator Robert Willey, Public Safety Dispatcher Kevin Krone and Police Explorer Lieutenant Mason Curran all received the honor this year.

A Civilian Award was presented to Bruno Tostes, of Renzo Gracie Latham, for his work with local law enforcement in the field of defensive tactics.

Attendees at the Colonie Police Department Annual Award Ceremony, left to right; Dispatcher Kevin Krone, Dispatcher Brian Franklin, Investigator Jeffrey Lockart, Investigator Jacques Tremblay, Investigator Robert Willey, Investigator Nicholas Sidoti, Officer Patrick Murphy, Investigator Janel Lawrence, Investigator Brian Curran, Sergeant Todd Martinovich, Officer Christopher Hooks, Investigator Ryan Leonardo, Investigator Jason Depaulo, Officer Daniel Kutny, Investigator Edward Johnson and Explorer Lieutenant Mason Curran. Photo by Kevin Curran – KM Curran Photo