VALATIE — Steve Grogan, founder and trainer at Steve Grogan Science-Based Fitness at Kinderhook Fitness in Valatie, offers an alternative method of exercise that he is eager to share.

Grogan is a High-Intensity Trainer (not to be confused with High-Intensity Interval Training). Each workout includes one exercise for each muscle group and only one set of each exercise. Grogan only has individuals complete five exercises when they are new to it. He adds more as clients grow stronger and their muscle tone increases, also increasing the length of the workout.

His program is different from others, where an individual moves the weights quickly to reach a certain number of repetitions. Grogan’s method encourages hitting ‘momentary muscle failure’ by lifting and lowering the weights for five seconds in both directions for repetitions that are ten seconds long.

“The truth is this: no matter who you are or what your level of fitness currently is, all human muscles are physiologically the same. In other words, they all fatigue in the same way,” explained Grogan. “Since the method I teach focuses on reaching momentary muscle failure, this means we can all respond the same to this exercise.”

Consistency can be a struggle while keeping a workout routine, and Grogan acknowledges how busy schedules can keep someone from achieving their personal goals. Regardless of a person’s fitness level and time, he accommodates the individual’s unique needs.

“There are so many people going to the gym… they give up because they don’t see results,” said Grogan.

Speaking of his own personal experience, he noted, “I didn’t have more time to workout. I was only working out three to four times a week and wasn’t happy about that.”

However, Grogan noted that he has “only seen results” since starting his program.

His passion for martial arts sparked his interest in High-Intensity Training. While reading a book about Weng Chun written by Danny Xuan and John Little, an avid writer of Bruce Lee books, the book discussed a method of exercise that focused less on a rigorous schedule and more on the quality of the repetitions themselves.

As someone who avidly enjoys ‘educating himself on exercise’, Grogan was intrigued by Body by Science, written by John Little and Doug McGuff. After noticing vast improvements in his own physical health by practicing High-Intensity Training which has strength and cardiovascular benefits, he decided to pursue getting certified as an instructor.

Grogan is certified in personal training and High-Intensity Training and is the only personal trainer who teaches it in the Capital Region.

Visit @stevegrogansbf on Tik Tok and Instagram for more information. Book a session with Grogan at Kinderhook Fitness at 518-275-2267.