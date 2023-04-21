ALBANY — A stroke and its effect can be painful to experience, whether someone is caring for a stroke survivor, concerned about their own health, or on the path to recovery. Coping strategies, prevention and education can all assist individuals in better understanding strokes and what steps to take forward.

“April is Move More Month,” said Katherine McCarthy, senior marketing communications director for the New York State American Heart Association. “It’s a good time of year to think about prevention.”

Dr. Colum Amory, a professor of neurology at Albany Medical College and spokesman for the American Stroke Association and the American Heart Association, said people need to be aware that a stroke is a common phenomenon.

“It happens a lot, and it’s not something that’s unlikely to happen to you or someone in your lifetime,” said Amory. “This is also really important to know: It’s treatable.”

He recommends that people follow the B.E. F.A.S.T. acronym.

As a way of educating people about the signs and symptoms of stroke and the urgency of the symptoms, www.BeFast.org explains the acronym B.E. F.A.S.T. as follows:

B: Balance — sudden loss of balance, staggering gait, severe vertigo.

E: Eyes — sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes, onset of double vision.

F: Face — uneven or drooping face, drooling (ask the patient to smile).

A: Arm (leg) — loss of strength or sensation on one side of the body in the arm and/or leg

S: Speech — slurring of speech, difficulty saying words or understanding what is being said, sudden confusion.

T: Terrible headache (time) — very severe headache which has maximum intensity within seconds to a minute.

“Time” is traditionally used for the “T” acronym in stroke awareness. Since a “terrible headache” can be a symptom of a stroke, it is used alternatively. As the acronym B.E. F.A.S.T. suggests, acting quickly is of critical importance after a stroke is suspected.

Amory stressed the importance of “getting to the hospital as quickly as possible after the onset of symptoms, not waiting and hoping that it will go away on its own, will make the biggest difference.”

He urged people to take strokes seriously.

“Strokes are currently the fifth-leading cause of death in the United States,” he said.

McCarthy said that the more a person knows, the better chance they have to avoid long-term repercussions from a stroke.

“If you know what the signs of a stroke are, you can act quickly if you have a stroke,” she said, “and that will set you up for a better recovery.”

Recovery is different for each person. An essential aspect is ensuring that people have appropriate support to rehabilitate after a stroke. Depending on the effects of their stroke, individuals may need emotional or physical care in order to recover.

“Depression and stroke are important to acknowledge,” said Amory. “It’s very common for people who have had a stroke to have a period of depression following it, as both a reactive process following a life-altering experience and also because the brain, the organ injured by stroke, is also the organ that regulates emotions.”

He cited therapy, medication and emotional support as being key to the recovery process with depression and stroke. He recommends that if a loved one has had a stroke, to look for ways to offer assistance as they heal and readjust.

“Supporting somebody who had a stroke is a wonderful thing to do and a challenging thing as well,” he said. “I would advise people to look for ways to be there for their loved ones.”

Rosella Elliott, a volunteer coach for the Healthy for Good 5K Training Program and stroke support groups in the Capital Region, said there isn’t a “manual” to follow after having a stroke. She noted that for stroke survivors, one of the hardest moments is figuring out the next steps to take afterward.

Support groups have been essential in Elliott’s journey. She helps on the board for the Glens Falls Hospital stroke group called Steps for Stroke, a nonprofit and volunteer-run group. Elliott also does the women’s support groups held by the Brain Injury Association of New York State.

Within the past few years, several of the support groups in the Capital Region have disappeared, but Elliott is actively working to bring them back.

“Stroke support groups and socialization play an important role in recovery for providing tools for coping, stress of the new boundaries, and new positive directions for recovery,” said Elliott.

Speakers and volunteers lead Steps for Stroke meetings in discussions about further education. Recently, Elliott recalled an eye doctor attending to discuss vision-related effects from strokes.

After her stroke 20 years ago, Elliott found exercise and movement as a way to help her in her recovery. Now, she uses her experience to educate and advocate for others.

Amory said that everyone’s recovery is different. He added that they are also “treatable and recoverable” when treated in time and with proper rehabilitation.

“I think people have this idea that a stroke is a death sentence or that it is a permanent injury,” he said. “That’s not true. The brain is very adaptable. With appropriate rehabilitation and work on the part of someone who’s had a stroke, that combination together, people can really make a major recovery after a stroke.”

“The most important thing I learned was to stay positive and “never give” up,” said Elliott. “You are going to have more challenges, but be persistent in your recovery and find positive solutions.”