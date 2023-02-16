Creativity Lab: Sewing

Last chance for students in grades 6 – 12 to register to join Mrs. Sternklar at 3:00 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, to learn about the quilters of Gee’s Bend and try your hand at sewing simple quilt blocks.

Teens Cooking with Machines

Students in grades 8-12 are invited to register for this machine-oriented cooking program. Join us at 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to learn how to use an instant pot, blender, waffle iron, and other kitchen appliances. We’ll whip up some delicious dishes that we’ll share for dinner.

March Book Talks

We’ll be discussing these books in March: Fiction Book Discussion – “Love & Saffron” by Kim Fay, 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 1 and/or 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15; Nonfiction Book Discussion – “The Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Montgomery, 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 13 All discussions will be held in the library community room, unless otherwise stated. Please register online each month for any of the book discussions. Limited copies of some titles are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive. — Lynn Kohler