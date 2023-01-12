Community Service Sock Dolls

Students of all ages can register for this community service project for Monday, Jan. 16. You will learn to sew a simple sock doll for a local charity. Tweens in grades 4 thru 6, and caregivers are invited to work together from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on this sewing project. Teens in grades 7 to 12 will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Community service credits will be given as appropriate. All supplies will be provided, and no experience is necessary.

Preschool Storytime

Bath time is so much more fun with lots and lots of bubbles! Children ages 2-5, with a caregiver, are invited to join us at 10 am, Tuesday, Jan. 17 when we’ll have a bubbly blast enjoying stories about bath time and bubbles. Enjoy an interactive, theme-based, multi-age storytime with an emphasis on early literacy.

Library Tots

Children up to 30 months, with a caregiver, are invited to join us at 10 am, Thursday, January 19. We’ll get together for a fun program featuring songs, fingerplays, body movement, felt board stories, books, and toys! — Lynn Kohler