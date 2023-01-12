DIY snacks

Join us for DIY Snacks on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m.

January brings us National Granola Bar Day on the 20th and National Popcorn Day on the 19th. Granola bars don’t just come from a box! We’ll make our own homemade granola bars this month, and then for something a little extra special, we’ll make Galaxy Popcorn.

Last Tuesday Book Group

Join us as we discuss Lisa Wingate’s “BEfore We Were Yours,” on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m.

Based on one of America’s most notorious real-life scandals—in which Georgia Tann, director of a Memphis-based adoption organization, kidnapped and sold poor children to wealthy families all over the country—Lisa Wingate’s riveting, wrenching, and ultimately uplifting tale reminds us how, even though the paths we take can lead to many places, the heart never forgets where we belong.

Books are available at the Library and new members are always welcome.

Holiday Hours

The Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Regular hours will resume at 9 am on Tuesday. — Carol Melewski