SCHENECTADY — Proctors Theatre will host the national tour of “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” from Tuesday, July 30, to Sunday, Aug. 4.

The North American tour cast includes Ari Groover and Zurin Villanueva, who will share the role of Tina Turner, each performing four shows per week. Other cast members include Deon Releford-Lee as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Carla R. Stewart as Gran Georgeanna, and Sarah Bockel as Rhonda.

The producers, Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander, expressed excitement about the tour, highlighting the extraordinary legacy of Tina Turner. The musical, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd. The creative team also includes Anthony van Laast for choreography, Mark Thompson for set and costume design, Nicholas Skilbeck for music supervision, Bruno Poet for lighting, Nevin Steinberg for sound, and Jeff Sugg for projection design.

“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” tells the inspiring story of Tina Turner, featuring her most beloved hits. Turner, a 12-time Grammy Award-winner, is known for her electrifying performances and record-breaking concert ticket sales.

Since its world premiere in London in 2018, the musical has received critical acclaim and opened productions in Hamburg, Broadway, Utrecht, Madrid, and Sydney. The Broadway production, which debuted in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, reopened in October 2021 after the COVID-19 shutdown and concluded in August 2022.

The original cast recording, produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records, is available worldwide. It includes a 20-page booklet with liner notes, a synopsis, and photography from the production.

This event is part of the KeyBank Broadway Series and will feature eight performances.

Tickets are available through the Proctors Box Office, by phone at 518-346-6204, or online at atproctors.org.

Group tickets for ten or more can be purchased by calling 518- 382-3884 ext. 139.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit atproctors.org.