GLENMONT – A 60-year-old Albany man allegedly stole 11 cans of beer and fled Walmart on Route 9W on a scooter towards Albany on Saturday, July 21.

According to Bethlehem police, at 9:46 a.m. officers caught up to the man, Robert Castiglia, Jr., at the Lowes parking lot and took him into custody. At the police station and after an investigation, police found that Castiglia had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany.

He was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for the Walmart theft and given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Monday, Aug. 5. Castiglia was then transported to South Station in Albany for its warrant.

Aggravated DWI

SELKIRK – On Saturday, July 21 at approximately 12:58 a.m., Bethlehem police observed a gray Hyundai Sonata that failed to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of the Thruway exit 22 ramp and River Road and performed a traffic stop.

According to reports, officers interviewed the driver, a 35-year-old Westin, Conn. woman, and observed her to have slow movements, glossy eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath.

The woman said she was at Siros in Saratoga and had two beers, but stopped drinking at 7:30 p.m. and was on her way home to Connecticut.

She was given and failed field sobriety tests, refused to provide a breath sample on a pre-screening device for breath alcohol and was taken into custody.

At the police station, she provided a breath sample that returned a 0.19 percent BAC.

The woman was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign.

She was given a bill of particulars and released with an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Monday, Aug. 5.

Bank fraud

SELKIRK – A 29-year-old Cohoes man was arrested on Tuesday, July 16 on charges related to bank fraud from a victim in Bethlehem.

According to reports, a local woman paid her $66.96 trash bill via check in February, but the company never received it. Three months later on May 24, a check with the same number was cashed from her account, but the amount was $4,800 and made out to Lawrence Fobbs.

Bank of America, closed the checking account for the victim and refunded the money while Bethlehem detectives tracked down where the money went.

On July 15, after an investigation, detectives contacted Fobbs and he agreed to meet them in Cohoes the next day. After the meeting, Fobbs was taken into custody and charged with identity theft, grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument, all felonies, and forgery, a misdemeanor. He was processed, arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Fobbs is scheduled back in Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 3.