Cohoes Music Hall to host Playhouse Stage’s innovative adaptation of cult-classic musical

COHOES – The theater’s 36th summer continues in air-conditioned comfort. Patrons will be able to experience the atmosphere of Washington Park at Playhouse Stage’s year-round venue, the Cohoes Music Hall.

The company’s production of this musical adaptation stays true to the 2001 film’s cult-classic roots. With music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Neil Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach, Elle Woods’ ultimate journey to law school is backed by song. The show opened on Broadway in 2007 and starred Laura Bell Bundy and Christian Borle. The popularity of the musical led to an MTV television program: “Legally Blonde: The Musical: The Search for Elle Woods,” in which actresses competed to fill Bell Bundy’s shoes after she departed from the role.

Playhouse Stage’s take on the show is innovative, casting actors of all ages and skill levels. The company has historically featured two shows in Washington Park each summer: a headlining show with working professionals, and a second featuring students from the greater Albany area. This production of “Legally Blonde’ shakes things up.

“This year, we’ve put more of a focus on giving every production an opportunity for youth talent to work alongside professionals,” Director and Choreographer Ashley-Simone Kirchner said. She added that the cast comprises actors with experience levels ranging from Broadway theaters to high school stages.

According to Kirchner, “Legally Blonde” sees this all-star casting style at its greatest scale. “We wanted to see how we could build our season with that in mind,” she said.

Morphing their two-show formula into one also comes from the economic struggle that regional theater companies across the country are enduring post-pandemic.

“The funding just hasn’t bounced back the way that the industry seems to think it has…we have to change and acclimate to the times,” she said.

Kirchner said that between high school and college students, regional professionals, and even Broadway-seasoned actors, the rehearsal room’s energy is uniquely exciting. “It’s fun and exciting; everyone is learning from everybody else, and I think it gives a special spark to the production.”

Kirchner wears many hats for Playhouse Stage. She serves as the Director of Education/Associate Artistic Director for the company’s staff in addition to creatively helping with nearly every show of their season. She costumed “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” Playhouse Stage’s sole Washington Park Lakehouse show of the summer. This production is her first where she is simultaneously directing and choreographing.

“It was the story that drew me…we talked a lot about who would direct this show and we found that my life experience as a female makes it a show that touches me differently.”

High school graduate Selma Fabregas plays the role of Elle Woods.

“I’ve had a lot of great roles, but this one was like…oh my god,” she said, adding how she’s working to make the iconic role her own. “I’ve pulled from Reese Witherspoon and Laura Bell Bundy, but I also try to stay away from that and not let it get in my head.”

Also, unlike previous Playhouse Stage summers, this headliner will not take place at their usual outdoor theater in Albany’s Washington Park. Their year-round venue, The Cohoes Music Hall, will host the show. Kirchner cites weather and struggles with funding for the switch.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.playhousestage.org/.