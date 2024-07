South Colonie Friends of Theater Arts presents its fourth annual summer production. This year the show is Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. at Sand Creek Middle School 7 p.m. Friday, July 19 and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the door.

Photos by Emmali Lanfear/ @eiss.photography

