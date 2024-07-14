GLENS FALLS— The Adirondack Theatre Festival recently announced additions to their season including Keri René Fuller from Broadway’s “Six” joining “The King’s Wife” and Robert Najarian from “Sleep No More” in “Dial “M” for Murder.”

ATF continues to push boundaries with new works, showcasing Jessica Frances Dukes’ debut play “Worth: An Intimate Exhibition,” exploring the intrinsic value of art through personal narrative. This developmental reading, in collaboration with the Lake George Theater Lab, promises a unique introspective experience at the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) Lapham Gallery from July 12 to 14.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.atfestival.org, or by calling the Wood Theater Box Office at 518-480-4878, or in-person at the Box Office at 207 Glen Street.