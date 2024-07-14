ALTAMONT— Indian Ladder Farms will host the annual Farming Man Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, featuring live music and craft beverages.

The festival will showcase various craft beverage producers, who will present a selection of brews and ciders. Food will be provided by DeFazio’s, and there will be several vendors offering different products.

Admission to the festival is free, but tasting passes, camping spots, and full moon hike tickets are available for purchase.

The live music lineup will also include performances by TV Doctors, Sydney Worthley, and The Sugar Hold on Saturday and Super 400 on Sunday.

Wild Adriatic will close out the festival Sunday night as the headline act.

Known for their energetic live shows, Wild Adriatic has toured extensively in the U.S. and Europe, supporting acts like Blues Traveler and Deer Tick.

For more information and to secure tickets for tastings, camping, and hikes, visit the Indian Ladder Farms website.