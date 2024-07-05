The Capital Region Music Hub anticipated to usher in economic, cultural benefits

TROY — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Corporation unveiled its plans last week for a significant expansion project that involves repurposing the former bank lobby into a creative hub.

The project includes two main components. First, the creation of The Capital Region Music Hub, which will repurpose the bank’s lobby space into a multifunctional cultural and community center. Second, the HVAC system in the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will be updated to provide conditioned and filtered air, extending the programming season and improving the environment for attendees.

The music bub will feature a 200-person flexible-use event space, classrooms, rehearsal spaces, and a recording studio, all designed to foster education, community gatherings, and cultural collaborations.

The project also includes significant upgrades such as an enhanced HVAC system to improve comfort and safety while maintaining the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall’s acclaimed acoustics.

“As we approach our 150th anniversary in 2025, this expansion is not just a growth in structure but a new stage in our rich history,” said Jon Elbaum, Executive Director of the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Corp., highlighting its alignment with the Music Hall’s historic mission. “Last year, the Music Hall attracted nearly 50,000 visitors. With the completion of The Capital Region Music Hub and upgraded HVAC, we anticipate this number will rise to over 70,000 annually, boosting our local economy by nearly a million dollars each year and creating numerous new opportunities.”

Dubbed Renaissance 150, the project has garnered both public and private support. The New York State Council on the Arts has committed $3.4 million to the project, and Empire State Development awarded the Music Hub $1.6 million in performance-based grants through Market New York and the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Additional public support was provided by the City of Troy. Private donors include Karen and Chet Opalka, the Troy Savings Bank Charitable Foundation, and The Massry Family.

Karen and Chet Opalka, who sit on the project’s capital campaign committee, noted the benefits of the project on the cultural fabric of the region.

“Creative spaces that bring the community together around the arts are crucial to the vibrancy of this region. This Music Hub will bring deeper collaborations between live music enthusiasts, local artists, and community enrichment opportunities to the Capital Region,” said Chet Opalka.

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III and Troy City Mayor Carmella Mantello both expressed their excitement about how the creative hub will enhance cultural and economic vitality. Daniel J. Hogarty, Jr., the retired President and CEO of the former Troy Savings Bank, tied his expectations to the venue’s original purpose, which dates back to its beginning.

“The creation of the Music Hub in the former banking floor of this building is fitting given The Troy Savings Bank’s long history as a community bank,” he said. “The Bank built this building as a gift to the community in 1875, and this project will allow it to continue that community service tradition in a new way.”