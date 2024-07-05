DELMAR — The annual Bethlehem Police Department awards ceremony recognized the exceptional service of its individuals in an afternoon ceremony at Elm Ave Park on Wednesday, June 26.

Among the honorees, Sergeant Daniel Callahan received the Exceptional Duty Award for his unwavering commitment to duty. The Chief’s Achievement Award was presented to several distinguished individuals, including Commander Robert Baldwin, IT Specialist Frank Heuer, Deputy Chief James Rexford, Master Sergeant Michael Whiteley (Ret), and Detective Caitlyn Krage. These recipients were celebrated for their notable achievements and dedication to their roles. The Department/Unit Citation Awards recognized the collaborative efforts of numerous teams and individuals who have gone above and beyond in their duties. First Sergeant Roy Swann, Sergeant Kristen Spinnato, Officer Brady Hughes, Officer Alex Griffin, Officer Stephen Celestino, Telecommunicator Sharon Huether, and Telecommunicator Joanna Nunziato were among those honored for their exceptional teamwork and service.

Additionally, multiple commendations were awarded for significant incidents, highlighting the bravery and cooperation of officers and telecommunicators in challenging situations. The Life Saving Awards were given to Sergeant Daniel Callahan, Officer Andrew Hynes, and Officer Alexander Hazelton for their heroic efforts in life-threatening situations, demonstrating remarkable courage and quick thinking. Career Recognition Awards were presented to retired officers, including First Sergeant Brian Hughes, Master Sergeant Christopher Shunk, Master Sergeant Michael Whiteley, and Officer Jeffrey Gallagher, honoring their long-standing service and contributions to the department.

The ceremony concluded with anticipation for the announcement of the 2023 Officer of the Year, set to be revealed at the National Night Event on August 6, 2024. This annual event not only celebrated the individual achievements of the department’s members but also underscored the collective commitment of the police force to the safety and well-being of the community.