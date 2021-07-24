SCHENECTADY — Philip Morris received great news last week that will help “prime the pump of the entire Proctors Collaborative.”

Proctors and Capital Repertory Theatre will together receive more than $10 million from the federal government’s Shuttered Venue Operating Grant program administered by the Small Business Administration.

The Proctors Collaborative CEO said it’s less than he anticipated, but still express gratitude. Proctors was among the first business to close its doors and furlough staff amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement to theatre patrons, Morris explained that despite the theatre’s efforts, the costs of maintaining both the theatre and a minimal staff amounted to $5.3 million over 16 months.

Proctors will receive approximately $9.4 million while theRep will be gifted $709,000. Morris also thanked the more than 2,100 patrons who contributed more than $3 million during shutdowns.

“Thank you for keeping the faith with us,” said Morris. “We wanted to make sure you were the first to know of our support from SVOG and we will tell you as soon as we know about Universal Preservation Hall. We look forward to seeing you in our historic buildings very, very soon!”