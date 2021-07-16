LAKE GEORGE — Details of the upcoming 2021 Adirondack Independence Music Festival were announced — including four sets featuring moe. — for the three-night event at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons from Friday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 5.

Moe. is slated to play two sets for each of the two nights the band is scheduled to play. Twiddle is also on the bill for multiple sets, two sets all together. Other bands set to play includes Roots of Creation, Kung Fu, Lucid, Bella’s Bartok, Eggy, Neighbor, Dogs in a Pile Annie in the Water, Baked Shrimp and Hartley’s Encore.

Prince Bowie, a tribute band featuring members from Pink Talking Fish, Snarky Puppy, Kung Fu and more, is also set to play music from both Prince and David Bowie.

Gates open at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, with the music starting at 2 p.m. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with the show starting at 12:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome to the festival. Tickets are on sale now though the festival website, adkmusicfest.com.