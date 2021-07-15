ALTAMONT — Tickets for the Altamont Fair started going on sale last week, marking the return of the Capital District’s three-county summer fair for August.

The fair is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Aug. 17 before closing on Sunday, Aug. 22. The six-day schedule promises to feature The Royal Hanneford Circus, Magician Micheal DeShalit, Robinsons Racing Pigs, Dynamo Dogs, live music in the grove and rides.

According to the fair’s website, a demolition derby is also included on the itinerary from Wednesday and Sunday.

Black Mountain Symphony has already been named among the live music acts.

Whether touring nationally or performing at their favorite local digs, this up-and-coming group of musicians features a roundtable of powerful lead vocals and harmonies that dance with captivating violin lines and soar over stunning soundscapes, shaped by years of classical training infused with an irresistible love for musical roots and a fresh, ultramodern mentality.

The six-piece band, featuring a variety of sounds ranging from baroque classical violin to hard-hitting dance numbers, is scheduled to play on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are on sale for $18, covering the one-day expense of admission and unlimited rides. It is a $4 savings available before opening day. Children under 36-inches tall can attend free.