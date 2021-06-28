Alive at Five has returned to officially kick off the summer with in-person performances for the first time since the pandemic began. The concert series, which for the past three weeks has taken place virtually, will welcome live audiences starting this Wednesday, July 1. This announcement was made by Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Jennings Landing, where the series is held.

Virtual versions of the live shows will be posted the following Sunday and can be watched from the City of Albany Office of Special Events & Cultural Affairs’ Facebook page and YouTube page. Alive at Five is known for its diverse and talented performances, ranging from national to local artists.

The schedule can be found below:

June 30: Reggae Night, The Meditations / Mixed Roots. Virtual on July 8.

July 7: WEQX Night, Soule Monde / Victory Soul Orchestra. Virtual on July 15.

July 14: Folk/Pop Night: Amy Helm / The Sea The Sea. Virtual on July 22.

July 21: Funk Night: Hartley’s Encore / Yim Yam. Virtual on July 29.

July 28: Classic Rock Night: Warrant / Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band. Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band will be available virtually on Aug. 5, Warrant will not be available virtually.

The lineup for first three weeks of the series was:

June 10: Ryan Leddick / Erin Harkes

June 17: El Modernist / Sydney Worthley

June 24: Freedom Stratton / B. Chaps / The Age / Ria Carval