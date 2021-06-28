COLONIE — A 28-year-old Troy woman, and former employee of Berkshire Farm, was arrested on Tuesday, June 22, for allegedly raping a resident of the Capital District Youth Center, a juvenile detention facility on Albany Shaker Road.

According to reports, Michesha Cancer faces one felony of raping a person unable to give consent to sex. The incident allegedly occurred in August, 2020.

Lt. Daniele Belles said Cancer was arrested at her home in Troy. He could not provide any more information on the victim, but said there is not any reason to believe there are others.

“The safety and well-being of the youth in our care is our highest priority,” said Julie Brennan, a spokeswoman for Berkshire Farm Center. “Berkshire Farm Center has zero tolerance for the alleged behavior on the part of the former staff member. This person no longer works for the agency. We will continue to work in collaboration with authorities as needed.”

It is not clear what Cancer did at the center but her social media accounts identify her as a “life coach.”

The detention center is one of many facilities operated by Berkshire Farm, a multifaceted company, based out of Columbia County, that deals with children who cannot, for one reason or another, stay at home.

The company has more than 500 certified foster homes, community group homes and non-secure and secure detention facilities.

When the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility opened in 1997, it because the first multi-county detention center for youth in the nation. It is administered by the Capital District Regional Planning Commission while the daily operations are completed by Berkshire Farm.

It caters to families in Albany, Saratoga, Rensselaer and Schenectady counties.

Cancer was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.