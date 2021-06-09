SCHENECTADY — After voyaging across the country to follow her dream last year, Katie Louise is back in town for a show.

The 23-year-old pop singer and retired classical pianist will perform with In the Valley at Frog Alley Brewing on Saturday, June 13. The show is free and will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Louise teased a potential collaboration between the two acts during the show.

“Katie and James from In the Valley are close friends of mine and we work really well together musically,” Louise said. “Our sounds are so similar and it will lend well to a fantastic show.”

Louise has had a busy couple of years. While her music career was gaining momentum before COVID-19 shut everything down, she was also in the process of planning a wedding. Since her 2019 EP, “Unleash,” she’s moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career. She also had a baby last December; she’s been using her platform to both tease new music and talk about the journey of motherhood.

“I don’t believe this narrative at all that you have to give up your dreams once you have a baby,” Louise said. “When I was pregnant with my son, people told me that this was it, there was no music after he came. I don’t understand why women have to give up one thing to have another. My son is a blessing and my music career has never been stronger.”

While Louise hasn’t had any releases since her 2020 single “Socially Awkward” featuring Mik3y the Rapper, she’s been working hard on creating new content. Louise said her upcoming show at Frog Alley will debut some originals; she’s eyeballing a fall release if the pieces stay together.

“Coming back to the Capital District for shows is inevitable for my husband and I because our family is still here,” Louise concluded. “When we moved to California, it wasn’t a clean break from here. We’ll be back at least once a year. So much of my fan base is here and I don’t want to abandon the place that got me started.”