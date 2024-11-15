TROY— Visitors wandered through the historic streets of downtown Troy, captivated by the vibrant glow of immersive light installations during the Troy Glow 2024 festival. The exhibit transformed familiar cityscapes into dynamic canvases of color and form, with attendees of all ages pausing to admire and photograph each unique artwork, from glowing arches to neon murals, along the walkable route. As the festival’s luminous scenes unfolded, Troy’s charm and architectural beauty provided a perfect backdrop for this seasonal celebration of art and community.

Michael Hallisey/ The Spot 518

To see all photos in the gallery click here