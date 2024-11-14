Rematch with CBA set for Friday night in Troy

LATHAM – The Shaker High School boys Football team knocked off rival Shenendehowa 28-21 on Friday, Nov. 8 to reach the Section II Class AA Superbowl against undefeated CBA.

The game was a rematch of a regular season contest the Bison won by 21 points. This one was closer and Shaker never fell behind, but Shen would not give in.

Shaker moves to 9-1 on the season and Shen ends the year 7-3.

The Bison will travel to Troy to take on CBA in a rematch and will try to revenge its only loss of the year.

Shaker scored 19 points on CBA in October and only lost by 8, which is much better than other CBA opponents this season. The Bison have scored the most points against CBA and held the explosive Brother offense to 28 points.

The game will start at 7 p.m on Friday November 15.