SELKIRK — Scores of residents rivered through the rows of representatives attending Tuesday night’s National Night Out as it was held at Elm Avenue Park on Aug. 6.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that takes place across the United States on the first Tuesday of August. Its primary goal is to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. NNO is not just an event; it’s a movement aimed at fostering positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

The origins of National Night Out trace back to 1984, when the National Association of Town Watch, a nonprofit organization dedicated to crime prevention programs, introduced the concept. The idea was simple yet powerful: encourage neighbors to turn on their porch lights, lock their doors, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. This symbolic act of solidarity against crime has evolved into a large-scale event with block parties, parades, cookouts, and various community activities.

In many communities, National Night Out events include safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and even live entertainment. These gatherings allow neighbors to connect with one another, discuss neighborhood concerns, and learn more about local law enforcement efforts.

The impact of National Night Out has been significant over the years. By promoting trust and cooperation, it has helped to reduce crime and foster a greater sense of community. It has also provided a platform for addressing broader issues such as drug prevention, neighborhood watch programs, and overall public safety.

Participation in National Night Out has grown exponentially since its inception. What began as a small effort involving a few neighborhoods has expanded to include over 38 million people across more than 16,000 communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide.

Photos by Michael Hallisey / The Spotlight

Click to View Gallery