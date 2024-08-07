DELMAR – Agents from the FBI and assisting State Police units converged on the Dover Drive home of former UN Inspector Scott Ritter just after noon today and removed items related to an investigation.

“FBI personnel are at a home on Dover Dr. conducting law enforcement activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, DOJ policy prevents me from commenting further,” Ruane, FBI Albany Public Affairs Specialist said in an email.

Ritter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, yesterday, a picture with Robert Kennedy Jr. at an Albany restaurant. Kennedy was in town for a Federal court hearing in downtown Albany yesterday.

Spotlight News is on the scene and will update this story when we have more information on this breaking story.