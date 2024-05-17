ALBANY – Local superstar, Moriah Formica, and her band Plush were in town Saturday, May 4 at Empire Live in Albany for their Find The Beautiful Tour which is their current EP album. Deveria and Anacortez opened up for Plush for what was certainly a rockin’ evening of music.

In addition to Formica, Plush also features band members Ashley Suppa (bass/vocals), Bella Peron (guitar/vocals), and Faith Powell (drums/keyboard). The ladies performed singles off their current EP album, “Find The Beautiful”, as well as songs from their debut album, including “Athena”, “Sober”, “I Don’t Care”, and their cover of “Barracuda” from Heart.

Since their Albany show, Plush continued on their “Find The Beautiful” tour in New Bedford, Mass., Watertown, Conn., Huntington, N.Y., Daytona Beach, Fla., and Nashville, Tenn. Friday, May 17, Plush will perform at Lovedraft’s Brewing Company in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

To catch Plush live, follow @plushrocks on Instagram and their website, www.plushrocks.net for tour dates and ticket information.

Photos by Amy Modesti/TheSpot518

Photos featured on Page B15 of the May 15-May 21, 2024 edition of TheSpot518.

To view more photos from the “Find The Beautiful” Tour, click here…