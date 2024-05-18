Woman arrested at least eight times in 18 months, had an outstanding warrant

GLENMONT – We normally do not report on petit larceny or misdemeanor charges, but Shawnte Pringle, 49, of Albany, keeps showing up in our reporting with charges that range from violations to felonies and this time she led police on a chase driving a UHaul after a Glenmont larceny. This is at least the eighth time, just in the towns of Colonie and Bethlehem, that she has been arrested in the last 18 months.

On Sunday, May 5 at 9:21 p.m. Bethlehem police responded to the Walmart on Route 9W for a report of a larceny. While en route, officers were notified that the suspects left the store in a large UHaul box truck and the store wished to press charges.

Patrol units made contact with and tried to pull over the truck, but Pringle, who was the driver, continued until she crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Southern Boulevard and McCarty Avenue in the City of Albany.

Pringle then exited the truck and fled on foot. Officers captured her a short distance from the crash.

Pringle does not have a valid license and showed signs of impairment. She was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested negative for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. Pringle was taken into custody and transported to the police station. State Police responded to the crash scene to conduct an investigation, since it was in the City of Albany.

At the police station, according to reports, Pringle said she had used heroin and crack cocaine an hour before the incident. She submitted to a blood draw and was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. She also was in possession of a glass smoking pipe.

She was charged by Bethlhem police with petit larceny, resisting arrest, unlawful fleeing a police officer, DWAI- Drugs, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation, all misdemeanors, and ticketed for eight traffic violations. State Police also ticketed her for the violations in the city of Albany.

Pringle also had an outstanding warrant from Albany County Court for not showing up there. She was taken to the Albany County jail.

This was not the first time for Pringle.

Bethlehem police responded to CVS on Delaware Avenue on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at approximately 4:15 a.m. for a report of two shoplifters inside the store. According to reports, a male and a female were inside the store filling bags with merchandise then leaving the store. The pair were observed by employees entering a black SUV and leaving. Upon arrival, officers observed the SUV pull on to Elsmere Avenue and performed a traffic stop.

While interviewing the driver, he said that he picked up the two passengers and brought them to CVS to pick up medicine.

The two people in the back seats were later identified as a 29-year-old Albany man and Pringle.

The officer observed the bags with the stolen merchandise hanging out in the rear of the vehicle.

Pringle gave a false name and resisted arrest, but was taken into custody and charged with those and petit larceny.

She was arrested in October, with another man for stealing two generators from Tractor Supply in Glenmont with another man. The pair had tried to take items from that store three times in a week. Pringle gave a false name to police in October and Bethlehem Town Court issued a warrant for her arrest on that charge on December 2, 2022. She was arrested on that warrant in January to face the additional charge. She was released under supervision of probation in that case.

Pringle was also arrested in Colonie on December 3, 2022, day after Bethlehem issued its warrant, at the Buy Buy Baby store on Central Avenue. She had an outstanding warrant from Colonie at that point and also gave police a false name and had a quantity of drugs. Pringle was charged with false personation and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was processed on the warrant and given an appearance ticket.

Colonie police arrested Pringle again after she was released from the Albany County jail for another arrest on Monday, March 13, 2023 on a warrant for not showing up for her court date.

She was given an appearance ticket and sent back to the jail until she was scheduled back in Colonie Town Court later in the day to be arraigned.

In that Bethlehem case, Pringle was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and sent to the Albany County jail.

Warrant

DELMAR – Bethlehem police were in the Walmart on Route 9W on April 3, 2023 to investigate a larceny at the store and while that was taking place, officers were informed of another larceny that was taking place.

According to reports, the suspect fled the store with the products and officers caught up with Frank Weaver Jr., 50, who is homeless, in the parking lot. Weaver had needles on him as well and those were taken for destruction.

He was charged with petit larceny at that time and released on an appearance ticket, but did not appear in court.

Almost a year later, on Thursday, May 2, Albany police took Weaver into custody on the Bethlehem bench warrant. He was processed and arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Weaver is scheduled to return on May 21.

Burglary at Speedway

SLINGERLANDS – An Albany man allegedly jumped over the front counter of the Speedway on New Scotland Road to steal cigarettes after he allegedly stole food a half an hour earlier.

According to reports, Keven Washington, 53, entered the store at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8 and took a quantity of food, refused to pay for it when staff asked him to and left the store. He returned to the store at 7:06 a.m., jumped over the front counter and stole the cigarettes, then ran out the front door.

It was at this point that staff at the store called the police.

Bethlehem officers found Washington in the parking lot of Price Chopper across the street and took him into custody.

He was charged with burglary and petit larceny. Washington was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled back in court on June 4.

Warrant

GLENMONT -Bethlehem police responded to a medical office on Route 9W for a man sitting behind a pillar in front of a business on Wednesday, May 8 at 6:13 am. According to reports, officers located Thomas Bailey, 38, of Matthews, NC, at a nearby wine store. A check of Bailey’s information showed he was wanted by Coeymans Police. He was taken into custody and transported to meet officers from that department.

No license, no pants, but had warrant

LOUDONVILLE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Albany Shaker Road and Miracle Lane on Monday, May 6 at 2:01 a.m. for traffic violations and found the driver was wanted.

Michael Jeram, 33, of Loudonville, also did not have a valid license. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for an illegal signal.

Jeram had a warrant for not showing up for Albany County court. He was charged on April 8 with grand larceny and identity theft, both felonies for a March 5 incident in Loudonville. He was also charged with failing to appear in Colonie Town Court twice in October.

Jeram was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7 for identity theft and public lewdness after two separate investigations.

According to reports, police were investigating an incident where he was walking near Tipton Drive allegedly exposing himself on August 29 and also a series of identity thefts and a larceny in May 2023.

Jeram was charged with grand larceny and identity theft-first degree, both felonies, and five counts of identity theft-third degree, a misdemeanor, for the one investigation and a count of public lewdness, a misdemeanor, in the other investigation in September.

This time, he was sent to the Albany County jail.