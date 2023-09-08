COLONIE – The Colonie Police Department held its Community Night Out event at The Crossings Park Tuesday, September 5. The yearly event, sponsored by the Colonie Police Department’s Community Services Unit, had plenty of fun things to do for the community.

Colonie residents and neighboring communities spent an evening eating hot dogs, hamburgers, and Italian ice, playing corn hole, jumping in a bounce house, getting their face painted, made a selfie video with KM Curran Photo, and interacted with members of the Colonie Police Department.

Parents, children, and community members were able to meet the police officers and other emergency personnel who are active in the Town of Colonie. Members of the community got the opportunity to sit on the police motorcycles and sit inside a hummer, chatted with bicycle safety officers, checked out the police drones and other police gear on site, and even pet the K-9 dog, Mr. Eddy.

Photos by Amy Modesti/Spotlight News

