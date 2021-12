COLONIE — Girls scout troops from across town converged on bare pine trees at Newton Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 4.

And by the time they were done, the firs were transformed into Christmas trees and the plaza was a bit more festive because of it.

It is the fifth year the Girl Scouts have taken on the challenge and were rewarded with hot cocoa and other treats and the School of Rock provided a musical backdrop.

Click on a photo below to view a slideshow or click here if you are using a news app.