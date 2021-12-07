DELMAR — The Friendship Singers of Delmar are back!

The troupe recently announced that, in addition to a round of Senior Citizen performances, it will be offering two public Christmas concerts this December.

The first show will take place at the New Scotland Presbyterian Church at 2010 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. Masks will be recommended according to CDC guidelines; they are required if you’re unvaccinated.

The second show will be performed at the Delmar Reformed Church at 386 Delaware Ave. in Delmar on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. Masks will be strongly recommended as a matter of prudence and concern for others, as is vaccination.

The group, led by director Marie Liddle and accompanied on piano by Peg Dorgan, is hoping to spread a little Christmas cheer with old favorites, and reconnect with friends.

There will be no charge for admission.