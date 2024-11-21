ALBANY—This November, singles in Albany will have the chance to step away from dating apps and try something different with “Speed Dating With Wingman Of The Year,” an event that brings an interactive twist to meeting new people.

The courtship event, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21, at Lionheart Pub and Brewery, will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is open to adults 21 and over. Doors open at 6 p.m., allowing for an early check-in and a chance to settle in before the night begins.

Organizers recommend an age range of 24-39 for participants, though anyone 21 and older is welcome. Tickets for the event are priced at $23.18 and are available for purchase online. With limited seating, attendees are encouraged to book in advance to secure a spot.

Hosted by Wingman of the Year co-founder Hunter Werner, this event seeks to create a positive, face-to-face dating experience. Wingman of the Year, a media brand known for its dating-centric shows and events, promises a unique evening aimed at helping people connect in a relaxed setting.

“Get ready to meet your potential match(s) and go on numerous dates without the pressure or commitment of traditional dating,” the event page reads. “Ditch the apps, and let’s start meeting people in person again. Effort is everything when it comes to dating!”

The structure of the evening allows attendees to move through brief, timed mini-dates designed to foster a first impression before rotating to the next person. Each participant will be provided a “speed dating card” upon arrival to help keep track of connections throughout the night.

The event emphasizes promptness to ensure smooth operations. Check-in begins at 6 p.m., providing an hour for guests to get situated and receive an overview of the evening’s setup.

“Please plan to arrive a little earlier than the scheduled start time!” the event listing advises. “Check-in starts at 6 p.m. This will allow us to have plenty of time to check you in, give you your speed dating card, and give you a rundown of how the event will go.”

Participants arriving late will not be included in the initial rotation, as the setup relies on prearranged seating managed by event software.

“If you show up after the intro speech for the event you will not be in the table rotation for the event and only will be in the overflow bullpen,” the listing states.

For more details or to purchase tickets, interested individuals can visit Eventbrite.