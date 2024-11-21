ALBANY—Students in the Carpentry Services and Building Trades programs are making and selling tabletop wooden Christmas trees and snowmen. Proceeds from the sales will fund future projects within the program.

Although sales continue through Dec. 16, dozens of snowmen and trees have already been ordered and sold.

The 10-inch trees and snowmen are priced at $5 each. A 20-inch tree is also available, costing $10 for a decorated version. New this year is a 20-inch tree with decorations and lights for $15. Crafts can be ordered by emailing [email protected].

Students say they enjoy the holiday project.

“I like working with my hands. Coming here allows my mind to focus on different things and calms me,” said Isaiah Rivera, a Building Trades student from Schenectady.