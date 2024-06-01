TROY – The Arts Center of the Capital Region will officially kick off its Alley Action! Event Series Saturday, June 1 from 1-7 p.m. inside the Church Street Alley located between Congress and Ferry Streets in Downtown Troy. This event will highlight the painted art murals and installations along the Church Street Alley. The event will feature live music by Architrave, Pony In The Pancake, Nathan Meltz and The House of Tomorrow, Rabid Children, and The Abyssmals, artist meet and greets, a circus performance by the Contemporary Circus and Immersive Arts Center (CCiAC), and food and beverage pop up vendors. The event will also coincide with the 10th Anniversary of Rare Form Brewing opening their doors. The outdoor event is free. For more information, go to www.troyartscenter.org.