DELMAR – An electrical fire on the roof of a local ice cream stand brought Elsmere firefighters to Delaware Avenue on Tuesday, May 21.

The owner of Jim’s Tastee Freeze, Greg Sheldon said that an electrical box on the roof sparked a fire just before noon.

Elsmere Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Obernesser said the wires sparked and caused a fire that did not burn through. There was some water in the back of the establishment, he said.

“This has been a real rough start of the season for us,” Sheldon said. He said the business had some equipment and building issues that delayed opening this spring.

“We are hoping for smooth rest of the year,” he said.

The stand will remain open during repairs since the fire was in the rear of the building, Obernesser said.