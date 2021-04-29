By DUNCAN CRARY

TROY — On Saturday May 1, downtown Troy will offer socially-distanced and responsible outdoor spectacles.

“As we continue to move forward with vaccinations we also need to revitalize Troy’s economy and make sure we reopen safely,” said Sue Dunckel, who is organizing the day through her Sweet Sue’s Copper Pot, LLC. ”The question of ‘public health or the economy’ has always been a false choice—the answer must always be both.”

Several of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s COVID-19 related executive orders are set to expire on April 25 and rules on social gatherings are expected to continue to relax throughout May.

Regardless, Dunckel said anyone enjoying themselves in Troy on May 1 is expected to be safe, be mindful of others and follow whatever social distancing policies are in place at the time. All bars and restaurants will follow all SLA guidelines in place at the time.

The Trojan Horse

At 11 a.m. Saturday May 1, there will be a kick off ceremony at River Street Market at 433 River Street during which a modern “Trojan Horse” will be unveiled. The horse, handcrafted by Danny Killion of Weathered Wood, will be fitted with a hollow belly ready to receive special handwritten missives about people, events and feelings from 2020.

“In the original myth, the Greeks sent a wooden horse to the Trojans as a duplicitous gift full of enemy soldiers,” said Dunckel. “In our Trojan ceremony, we are filling our horse with messages that we will let go of and send to the sky.”

The horse will remain on display at River Street Market until noon when it will travel south along the newly completed seawall promenade to Riverfront Park, adjacent to the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market. When the market ends at 2 p.m., the horse will move up to and along River Street, Monument Square and Broadway, where stores will have sidewalk sales and specials. Bars will be open, with ample outdoor seating, and will each serve a signature “Enjoy Troy Cocktail.”

Drone Light Show

After dark (approx. 8 p.m.), Great Lakes Drone Co. will perform a choreographed drone light show with more than 25 drones over the Hudson River. The drones will launch from the former site of Troy City Hall at 1 Monument Square, and can be safely viewed from the newly completed promenade along the downtown seawall from Riverfront Park to 433 River Street.

The drone light show will last approx. 15 mins., during which the flying machines will form various shapes such as a heart, an American flag and a dancing person. For the finale, additional drones will take flight to spell the word “TROY,” which will be visible from up up to five miles away.

The performance produces no noise, so it will not disturb any pets or those suffering from PTSD. There will be a synchronous radio broadcast on local internet station RadioRadioX that viewers can tune into as they watch the drones. The broadcast will contain music and special messages from Troy figures. To listen live, download the app at https://radioradiox.com.