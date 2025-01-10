ALBANY—Playhouse Stage Company will stage a production of the acclaimed Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!” as the centerpiece of its upcoming summer lineup.

“There is a reason ‘Oklahoma!’ has stood the test of time,” said Playhouse Stage Company Producing Artistic Director Owen Smith. “It is a musical masterpiece and one of the shows that audiences most frequently request to see back on our outdoor stage,” Smith continued.

“Oklahoma!” will be staged outdoors at Albany’s Park Playhouse in Washington Park from Tuesday, July 1, to Sunday, July 27, with performances held Tuesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Chuck Kraus and featuring Bluegrass-inspired orchestrations by Brian Axford, the production will include choreography by Playhouse Stage Academy graduate Alexis Papaleo. An encore run will take place at the Guilderland Performing Arts Center (GPAC) in Tawasentha Park from Thursday, July 31, to Saturday, Aug. 2. Both venues will offer free seating.

The City of Albany will provide financial support for the production, marking the first such contribution since 2010. “Park Playhouse is a vital cultural resource,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “This support ensures that this Albany tradition continues and flourishes for generations to come.”

Playhouse Stage Company’s 37th season will feature a blend of classic and contemporary productions across three venues: Albany’s Park Playhouse, Cohoes Music Hall, and GPAC in Tawasentha Park. In addition to a new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!,” the season will include the world premiere of “The Waiting: A New Folk Musical.”

The season kicks off with “The Waiting” at Cohoes Music Hall from Thursday, June 12, to Sunday, June 15, coinciding with the inaugural Capital Region Festival of Theatre. Written by Capital Region natives Maria Andreoli and EmmaLee Kidwell, the folk musical was developed during their time at Pace University and has been workshopped at venues such as Open Jar Studios and SheNYC. Playhouse Stage Company will host a two-week developmental residency for the production team, culminating in public performances.

The summer season continues at Cohoes Music Hall with two Disney productions. From Thursday, July 17, to Monday, Aug. 11, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” will bring the beloved animated film to life on stage, featuring advanced teen students alongside professional performers. Directed by Michael LoPorto with choreography by AshleySimone Kirchner, the production will star Playhouse veterans Molly Rose McGrath as Ursula and Brandon Jones as Sebastian.

The season concludes with “Moana Jr.,” a youth adaptation of the Disney hit featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The story of a young Pacific Islander discovering her heritage will be performed by Playhouse Stage Academy’s younger students at Cohoes Music Hall from Wednesday, Aug. 20, to Sunday, Aug. 24.

Season memberships, priced at $50 per household, are now available through Playhouse Stage Company’s website, by phone, or at the Cohoes Music Hall box office. Membership benefits include early access to tickets, discounted pricing, and ticket exchange privileges. Individual ticket sales will open later in 2025.

For more information, visit www.playhousestage.org or call (518) 434-0776.