SARATOGA SPRINGS—Universal Preservation Hall announced the seventh class of inductees into the Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees are Brian Melick, Charlene Shortsleeve, Dan Berggren, Emerald City, SIRSY, Stony Creek Band, The Clay People, and The Sharks. Their musical contributions span genres including world music, folk, pop-rock, country, and metal punk. The class also honors a significant figure in the local nightlife scene, highlighting the wide-ranging impact on the Capital Region’s music landscape.

Established in 2019, the Eddies Hall of Fame has inducted 48 individuals and groups whose work has enriched the area’s cultural heritage.

The Universal Preservation Hall will host the 2025 induction ceremony on Monday, March 24, which will take place at 6 p.m., in the Great Hall. The event will feature musical performances to be announced, a social hour, video tributes to each inductee’s career, and acceptance speeches.