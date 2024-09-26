Twisted Fiddler — Friday, Sept. 27

TROY—Trumpeter and vocalist Jennifer Hartswick, an original member of the Trey Anastasio Band, will take the stage at Twisted Fiddler’s Fiddler Fridays event on Friday, Sept. 27.

The performance will be held at 9 First Street in Troy as part of the venue’s free summer block party series.

Hartswick, who has performed with legendary artists such as Herbie Hancock, Phish, Carlos Santana, and The Rolling Stones, will be joined by an ensemble featuring Beau Sasser of Kung Fu on keys and organ, Justin Henricks of Wurliday on guitar, Dan Lawson on bass, and Dylan “SED” Suski on drums.

The event will also feature an after-party with a performance by Liam Davis.

Fiddler Fridays, held from May through September, are outdoor block parties featuring live music, a beer truck, and food from the popular Slidin’ Dirty food truck.

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved indoors to Twisted Fiddler,

For info, visit twistedfiddler.com.