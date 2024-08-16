Robert DeLong to headline September block party in Albany

ALBANY — WEQX announced its lineup for this September’s PearlPalooza, preparing to celebrate 15 years of the Capital City’s downtown block party on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Robert DeLong was named the show’s headliner during a live radio announcement on Friday, Aug. 9.

Robert DeLong is a unique force, blending elements of electronic music, indie rock, and pop into a sound that’s entirely his own. His breakthrough came with the release of his debut album, “Just Movement,” in 2013. The album showcased his ability to blend introspective lyrics with infectious beats, spawning hits like “Global Concepts,” which became an anthem for its message, “Did I make you f***ing dance?”

DeLong continued to push boundaries with subsequent releases, including “In the Cards” (2015) and “See You in the Future” (2018), each exploring new sonic territories while maintaining his signature style. His music often delves into themes of technology, identity, and existential reflection, resonating with a generation grappling with these very issues.

Jakob Nowell carries the weight of a significant musical legacy while carving out his own distinct path in the industry. Born in Long Beach, California, Jakob is the son of the late Bradley Nowell, the iconic frontman of the legendary ska-punk band Sublime.

Jakob’s early exposure to music was profound, with the sounds of punk, reggae, and alternative rock filling his childhood home. Despite the inevitable comparisons to his father, Jakob developed a unique voice and style that reflects his diverse influences. He embraced both his father’s legacy and his own experiences, blending them into a sound that resonates with authenticity and emotion.

Despite the challenges that come with being the son of a rock legend, Jakob Nowell has shown a remarkable ability to stay true to himself. He navigates his career with a deep respect for his father’s legacy while remaining focused on his own artistic journey. Jakob’s music is a reflection of his life experiences, marked by a desire to connect with listeners on a personal level.

The Ramona Flowers are an indie electronic band steadily carving out their niche with an eclectic blend of electronic beats, rock instrumentation, and cinematic soundscapes. Hailing from Bristol, England, a city known for its vibrant music scene, the band formed in 2012 and quickly began to attract attention for their distinctive sound and polished production.

Their debut album, “Dismantle and Rebuild” (2014), marked the band’s arrival with a lush and dynamic sound. Tracks like “Brighter” and “Tokyo” showcased their ability to merge emotive lyrics with soaring melodies and intricate electronic arrangements. The album was well-received, with critics praising its cinematic quality and the band’s ability to craft both anthemic and introspective songs.

The Ramona Flowers continued to evolve with their follow-up releases, including “Part Time Spies” (2016) and “Strangers” (2018). Each album saw the band experimenting with new sounds and ideas, from the pulsing electronic beats of “Start to Rust” to the haunting, atmospheric vibes of “Ghost.” Their music often explores themes of love, loss, and the human experience, all delivered through Steve Bird’s evocative vocals and the band’s meticulously crafted soundscapes.

Laveda is making waves with its ethereal soundscapes and emotionally charged performances. Formed by the duo Ali Genevich (vocals, guitar) and Jake Brooks (guitar, production) in 2019, Laveda has quickly gained recognition for its ability to blend nostalgic ‘90s shoegaze with modern indie-pop sensibilities, creating a sound that feels both timeless and contemporary.

Its debut single, “Dream. Sleep.,” released in 2019, encapsulated the band’s signature sound: a swirling mix of reverb-drenched guitars, ethereal vocals, and a driving rhythm section. The song quickly garnered attention in the indie music community, earning praise for its dreamy atmosphere and emotional depth.

Laveda’s live performances are known for their intensity and emotional resonance. The band creates a captivating atmosphere on stage, drawing audiences into their dreamy, sonic world.

Opening the day’s musical entertainment will be local band The Sugar Hold.

This rock quintet is a little brash and a lot of fun. If you’re unfamiliar with their music, you can spy them at Neckfest this Saturday, at the Electric Grinch in Schenectady, starting at 5 p.m.