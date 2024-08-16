Minority wary over speculation County Executive has eyes for position

ALBANY — Albany County Legislators Jennifer Whalen and Ryan Conway have formally requested a meeting of the Legislature’s Mass Transit Committee following the announcement that Albany County Airport Authority CEO Philip F. Calderone’s contract will not be renewed in December.

In a letter addressed to key members of the County Legislature, including Chair Joanne Cunningham, Majority Leader Dennis Feeney, and Mass Transit Committee Chair Alison McLean Lane, the Republican & Conservative Minority Conference stressed the need for transparency and accountability in the decision-making process surrounding Calderone’s contract.

According to an article published in the Albany Times Union, the Airport Authority board on Monday voted not to renew Calderone’s contract.

“The public should be informed about why this happened,” they wrote, adding the decision to go without Calderone raises concerns over the current $100 million renovation project at the airport. “All reports indicate Mr. Calderone served admirably over the last five years at the Authority.”

Calderone has served as CEO of the Airport Authority for the past five years, overseeing significant developments at Albany International Airport. Under his leadership, the airport has undergone its first master plan update in three decades, received international recognition, achieved three bond upgrades, and completed multimillion-dollar renovations aimed at enhancing the facility.

“Phil should also be credited with protecting local taxpayers during his tenure,” said Minority Leader Frank Mauriello in a statement to The Spotlight, adding that he was sad while thanking Calderone for his service. “By securing millions in resources from federal and state funding sources to undertake massive infrastructure improvements, aggressive rebranding, and other critical efforts, Phil has helped make ALB a first-class airport.”

The legislators expressed concern about how an abrupt leadership change would impact renovation efforts at the airport. They are also wary of the selection process for Calderone’s successor. They called for a public meeting, with an executive session to be scheduled, to allow the Legislature to participate in the discussion.

Their letter also referenced reports in the Albany Times Union, which characterized the Board’s decision as a “political coup” intended to create an opportunity for the current county executive to assume the CEO position. This speculation has added to the urgency of the legislators’ request for a thorough review.

“The search that led to Mr. Calderone’s selection as CEO was extensive, with over 50 candidates and seven finalists from across the nation,” they wrote. “If the Board is replacing Mr. Calderone as CEO, they should explain how they will proceed with their next selection process.”

The requested meeting aims to provide a platform for the Airport Authority’s Board of Directors to explain their decision and outline their plans for selecting Calderone’s replacement. The legislators hope this process will help address the concerns raised by the public and ensure continued progress on the airport’s renovation projects.

Cunningham said she was just as surprised as most people following the published article. She and McCoy have had a “great partnership.” She cites securing funds to demolish the Central Warehouse building as one of the county’s successes during her first year as the Legislature’s chair.

“I think he’s done an exceptional job as our county exec,” she said of Dan McCoy, who has served as county executive for 13 years. “I support him in whatever he does, including continuing his role as county exec.”

The Times Union article cited unnamed sources, speculating McCoy would retire from his political career to replace Calderone. McCoy earned another four-year term last November. Should he leave his post, Deputy County Executive Michael McLaughlin, Jr would assume the role of acting county executive until the vacancy is filled.

In May, McLaughlin was charged with DWI after allegedly failing a sobriety test following a traffic stop on Wolf Road in Colonie. He then asked for a special prosecutor to handle his case, citing animosity between McCoy and County District Attorney David Soares. McCoy endorsed challenger Lee Kindlon during the party primary.

But any news suggesting McCoy plans to move on as county executive is just speculation according to his office.

“The County Executive is 100% committed to doing the job he was elected to do,” said Albany County Spokesperson Mary Rozak. “He is focused on many important projects including Central Warehouse, The College of Saint Rose, the fire tower, the 2025 budget, and another exciting project that has yet to be announced.”

McCoy’s political career defines a man on the rise. It began with twelve years as a county legislator, during which he served as chairman of the legislature for two years. He also made history as the youngest chairman of the Albany County Democratic Party Committee, a position he held for three years.

In 2011, he was elected as county executive, where he has focused on improving service delivery, maintaining flat property taxes, and promoting economic development through initiatives like the Advance Albany County Alliance. Last September, he was appointed as a vice chair of the New York State Democratic Party Committee, representing upstate New York. He has previously served as president of the County Executives of America and currently sits on the board of directors of the National Association of Counties.

“He’s received national recognition as one of the great county execs in the country, and I think he’s had a lot of outreaches for different things, especially in recent years,” Cunningham said. “So, to me, it would be no surprise that the Airport Authority would be among the places that he might be interested in.

“Whatever and whenever his next chapter is.”