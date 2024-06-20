Top billiards teams from the Capital Region compete for cash prizes and trip to the World Championships in Las Vegas

ALBANY – Billiards players from across the greater Capital Region will fill the Albany Capital Center (ACC) at the American Poolplayers Association (APA) 8-Ball and 9-Ball World Qualifiers today through Sunday vying for the chance to win cash prizes and a trip to the World Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada. The four-day event will include challenge matches, group lessons, trick shot shows and Q&A sessions.

The winners of this week’s tournament, which marks the third consecutive year that the ACC hosts the event, will have the chance to compete for the 2024 APA World Pool Championships this August in Las Vegas.

The Capital Region American Poolplayers Association serves 1,000 members and 200-plus teams as the largest pool league in the local area. From beginners to pool sharks, the APA welcomes pool players of all skills. Throughout the year, APA contenders compete for the chance to win nearly $1.5 million in cash and prizes at a variety of national tournaments.

For more information about the APA 8-Ball and 9-Ball World Qualifiers, visit our website here.