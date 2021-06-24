SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association, Inc. announced three new hospitality areas at Saratoga Race Course set to debut during the upcoming 2021 summer meet.

The Spa Verandas at the Top of The Stretch, Tailgate at the Turn picnic area and the newly expanded section of The Stretch will welcome fans for the first time on Opening Day, Thursday, July 15.

Reservations for all three areas will be available beginning Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m. at NYRA.com/Saratoga.

“As we prepare to welcome fans back to the Spa for the first time in two years, we are excited to introduce three additional areas where our guests can enjoy a day at Saratoga,” said NYRA Senior Director of Communications Pat McKenna. “The Spa Verandas and Tailgate at the Turn will undoubtedly be popular additions to our group hospitality offerings. And as one of our most in-demand destinations, the expansion of The Stretch will be met with equal enthusiasm. We look forward to the debut of these areas this summer.”

Spa Verandas at Top of the Stretch

A re-imagining of one of Saratoga’s most popular spots, the Spa Verandas will replace the former Top of the Stretch reserved picnic areas with six new, partially covered sections offering a modern and casual outdoor experience.

Designed to accommodate up to 45 guests each, the Spa Verandas will feature comfortable lounge furniture, mounted televisions, betting machines and private access to the track apron for uninterrupted rail side viewing as the thoroughbreds round the final turn and head for home. Each package comes with admission and programs. Food and beverage packages may be purchased separately.

Tailgate at the Turn

The all-new Tailgate at the Turn drive-up picnic section will welcome fans to experience a day at the Spa from a casual atmosphere offering a unique vantage point of thoroughbreds rounding the first turn.

The hospitality area will feature a total of 16 designated picnic areas where parties of up to six fans can drive up to their track side reserved section overlooking the rail adjacent to the 1863 Club. Fans may bring in their own food and beverage.

In addition to a private picnic table, fans in the Tailgate at the Turn area will enjoy a hospitality tent with large-screen televisions, betting machines and bar service. Each six-person section must be reserved in full.

New section at The Stretch

As a result of its continued popularity since being introduced during the 2018 season, The Stretch will expand to feature an additional 15 lounge boxes located in Section T of the Grandstand.

The private hospitality area – which is located at the Top of the Stretch – features modern and upscale amenities in a casual environment with outstanding views of thoroughbreds rounding the final turn.

Each lounge box seats four to six guests with comfortable bench seating and access to personal tablets. Ticket holders to The Stretch enjoy exclusive access to a full-service bar, kitchen and concessions, high-definition televisions and video screens, and private rest rooms. Fans also enjoy a relaxed dress code at The Stretch. Fans can explore the new section using Saratoga Virtual Venue at NYRA.com/Saratoga.

With 70 percent of adult New Yorkers now vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced the immediate removal of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions for nearly all activities and industries, including outdoor sports and entertainment venues. Accordingly, NYRA will open all sections at Saratoga Race Course at 100 percent capacity.

The lifting of all COVID-19 protocols, including the requirement for fans to provide vaccination status, applies to all hospitality areas and venues within the facility, including these three new sections as well as the popular Saratoga backyard.

Non-vaccinated individuals will be required to wear a facial covering during their day at Saratoga Race Course, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

NYRA reserves the right to amend admission protocols based on updates and adjustments by New York State.

The 40 day summer meet at historic Saratoga Race Course will feature 76 stakes worth $21.5 million in total purses highlighted by the 152nd renewal of the Grade 1, $1.25 million Runhappy Travers on August 28 and the Grade 1, $1 million Whitney on August 7, as the anchors of two of the most prestigious racing days in America.

Following the four-day opening weekend from Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18, racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of the final week, when the meet will conclude on Labor Day.

For additional information, visit NYRA.com/Saratoga.