SCHENECTADY — Ellis Medicine has cut the ribbon on its $1.5 million child, adolescent and family outpatient mental health clinic at 1023 State Street, doubling its capacity to serve young patients.

The project was fully underwritten by The Foundation for Ellis Medicine, thanks to the generous support of the community and a significant grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. It adds 4,000 square feet of clinical and office space to Ellis’ State Street Health Center and fulfills the original vision for the building: to have all outpatient mental health—and integrated health services such as primary care—under one roof.

The new child, adolescent and family clinic began seeing clients on Monday, June 14. It replaces a 2,600-square-foot facility on McClellan Street.

With the move, the clinic is recruiting four new providers and a support staffer. It also will add new services, including psychological testing, and have the ability attend to the needs of a far greater number of patients aged 4 to 21 and reduce, and hopefully eliminate, the current waiting list. Ellis’ outpatient mental health program serves children and teens from 31 New York counties.

The need for child and adolescent mental health services has only increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social isolation and the lack of traditional support systems and social outlets have led to anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues in young people, with many turning to emergency departments for help.

In addition to funding the building renovations, a generous grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation underwrites the first year salaries for the five new hires.

The building at 1023 State Street is owned by L&S Realty, which also served as general contractor for the project. Chris Spraragen, President of L&S Reality, said “The Spraragen family is thrilled to partner with Ellis on this invaluable project for our community. Our longstanding commitment to Schenectady includes caring deeply for the health and well-being of the people who live here. We could not be happier that our building serves as Ellis Medicine’s mental health clinic for adults and now its 4,000 square-foot expansion will include services for children and adolescents.”

The State Street Health Center also includes an adult mental health clinic with embedded primary care services, PROS (Personalized Recovery Oriented Services) and “The Living Room,” a walk-in crisis diversion service. Ellis Medicine cut the ribbon on the State Street Health Center on June 14, 2017, four years to the day the child and adolescent practice will see its first patients. The renovated building has also been an important factor in the renewal of the upper State Street neighborhood. Among the project’s most enthusiastic advocates was the Schenectady-based Wright Family Foundation.